Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.62

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 14320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Geodrill Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91.
Geodrill Increases Dividend
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Read More
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.