Craneware (LON:CRW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,110.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,110 ($13.79) and last traded at GBX 1,110 ($13.79), with a volume of 185793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,130 ($14.03).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.56) price target on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Craneware Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The firm has a market cap of £399.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5,921.05 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,388.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,716.39.

Craneware Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Craneware’s payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.

In other Craneware news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 3,484 shares of Craneware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($17.82) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995.40 ($62,090.66). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,235 shares of company stock worth $8,988,405. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

