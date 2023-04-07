CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Trading 3% Higher

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. 141,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 604,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

