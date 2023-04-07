DWF Group (LON:DWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.00

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.18 ($0.80), with a volume of 292651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.80).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DWF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
DWF Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.43. The company has a market cap of £224.94 million, a PE ratio of 822.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.
DWF Group Cuts Dividend
DWF Group Company Profile
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.
