Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Up 3%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 123,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,259,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutex Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 1,933,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,237,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

