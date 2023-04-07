Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Up 3%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 123,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,259,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.
Featured Articles
