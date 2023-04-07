Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. 4,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 75,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.33 million, a PE ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000.

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.