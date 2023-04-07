Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 7.5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.91. 344,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,045,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $82,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,325,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,452. 46.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Zeta Global by 626.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

