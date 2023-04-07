Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

