Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 1,015,229 Shares of Stock

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,015,229 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,001.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,319,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,080.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.21. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

