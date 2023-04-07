Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 20,302 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,302 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Paychex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.04 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

