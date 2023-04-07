Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 16,503 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,503 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

