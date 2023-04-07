Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $159.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Further Reading
