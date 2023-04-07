SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.87.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $259.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.83. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

