Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.9 %

MTD stock opened at $1,500.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,609.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,497.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,404.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

