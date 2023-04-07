Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 217 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 224.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.04 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.



