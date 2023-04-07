Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 207 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

STZ stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

