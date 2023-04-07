Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.53.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

