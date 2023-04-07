Sigma Planning Corp Sells 35 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $355.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.13.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.