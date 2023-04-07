Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Up 3.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 95,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 270,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Afya Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Afya alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Afya by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.