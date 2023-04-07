Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 284,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 559,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $663,560 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 926,900 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after buying an additional 857,000 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,984,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 254,960 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

