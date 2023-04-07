NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.62

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.62 and last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 140281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

NFI Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.25. The firm has a market cap of C$590.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

