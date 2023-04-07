iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 822,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 637,760 shares.The stock last traded at $20.19 and had previously closed at $20.20.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,362,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,809,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,955,000 after acquiring an additional 590,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,421,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.