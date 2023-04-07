HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Trading Down 8%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.38. 601,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,462,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.
Separately, StockNews.com raised HashiCorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.34.
HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment.
