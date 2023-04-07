First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 213,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 37,684 shares.The stock last traded at $92.18 and had previously closed at $92.64.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,720,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,635,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,460,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

