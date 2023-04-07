MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,629,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 2,062,227 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

MP Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

