First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 238,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 145,926 shares.The stock last traded at $98.51 and had previously closed at $99.81.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 22.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.