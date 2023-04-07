Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 222,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,339,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Upwork Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,991 shares of company stock worth $704,683. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 418.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76,512 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $1,436,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Upwork by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 163,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

