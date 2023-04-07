Raymond James Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $56.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.44.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

