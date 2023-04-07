Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.41

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.41 and last traded at $59.48, with a volume of 22638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKFN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,009.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock worth $514,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

