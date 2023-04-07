Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.69

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 74757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,396,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,998,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,145,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after acquiring an additional 872,128 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 233,153 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 417,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

