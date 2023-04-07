Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 1,219,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,696,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Specifically, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $97,537.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,075.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,759 shares of company stock worth $3,461,368. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Fastly Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 5,390.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Fastly by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 194,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.