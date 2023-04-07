Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Banner Stock Performance

Banner stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

Banner Increases Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.23 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banner by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Further Reading

