Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $550.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.