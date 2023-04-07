Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.97.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 86,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

