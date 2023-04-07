Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.97.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 86,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
Further Reading
