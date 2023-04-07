Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
HOG opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.28%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.