Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

