HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim Sells 20,000 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Schriesheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $166.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $177.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HEICO by 12.2% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

