Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $574.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $485.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.97 and its 200-day moving average is $489.37. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 163,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

