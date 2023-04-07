Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $288,296.16 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $288,296.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,535,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,306,357.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

PCOR stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,085,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.