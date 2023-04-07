Charif Souki Sells 195,220 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 195,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $236,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,659,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Charif Souki sold 630,405 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $788,006.25.

On Friday, March 31st, Charif Souki sold 404,400 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $485,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Charif Souki sold 371,145 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $426,816.75.

On Monday, March 27th, Charif Souki sold 571,994 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $600,593.70.

On Friday, March 24th, Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $522,180.63.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.42 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

