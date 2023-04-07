ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on ShotSpotter from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

ShotSpotter Trading Down 11.8 %

SSTI opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,921 shares of company stock valued at $862,977. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

