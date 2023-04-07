Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 4,903 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BSX opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

