Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 4,903 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE BSX opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.
