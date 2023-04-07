Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen Sells 3,487 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.39.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.