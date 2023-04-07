Raymond James Initiates Coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.84. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.