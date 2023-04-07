Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $71.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $124.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.