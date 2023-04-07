Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm Sells 180,000 Shares

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 147,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

