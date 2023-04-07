Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZM opened at $71.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.