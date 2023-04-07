Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum Sells 3,694 Shares

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PFG opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

