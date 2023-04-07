Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 4,903 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BSX opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

