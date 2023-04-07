UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Cut to $73.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $104.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $99.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $38,498.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 608.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

