Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AMP opened at $297.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

